Epic is exploring a Fortnite respawn system

Improvements to team communication are on the way, too.

Whether Epic took a cue from Apex Legends or not, producer Zack Estep confirmed during a Fortnite AMA that a respawn system for squad play is a possibility and that we'll know more soon. 

"We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8."

Plenty of players, including Ninja, DrLupo, and Cloakzy, are open to the idea. I am too! I love the amazing comebacks Apex's respawn system allows for. Respawning makes for much more dramatic pacing and less downtime between matches if you're not the best player on a squad. Fortnite could really do with a system that gives inexperienced players a bit more leeway with failure. But hey, we could all be wrong here. 

Whether we get a respawn system or not, improvements to team communication are confirmed for Season 8. 

Design lead Eric Williamson has the word: "There are some improvements coming in Season 8 that will help with map markers & team communication, and we're always mindful of how we can make these areas better."

Join hands in prayer for a ping system on par with Apex Legends. Fortnite's current map marker is nice for plotting the next loot spot, but little else. I dream of the day I can play a successful squad match with voice chat turned off. 

We'll see those improvements soon when Fortnite Season 8 begins next week. 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
