Where to find the letters that spell out NOMS in Fortnite

Spelling is fun. Eating is fun. Both of these forces come together in this season seven, week four challenge in Fortnite. For this five step challenge, you'll need to find the four letters that spell out NOMS, and then find the NOMS sign in Retail Row. You'll actually be spelling it O-S-M-N, in that order, but we're not here to nitpick how Epic Games presents their challenges.

It begins with "Stage 1: Search the letter 'O' west of Pleasant Park," and will take you all around the map. S is found in the bunker beneath Wailing Woods, M is found in one of the buildings as Dusty Divot, and N is found in the middle building of the remains of Greasy Grove under the frozen lake. And of course, NOMS is found at Retail Row just like always.

