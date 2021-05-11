Fortnite may be getting a new 'Daybreak' PVE survival mode

Epic may be preparing to bring a new PVE survival sandbox to Fortnite, as files referencing "Daybreak" appear in today's 16.40 patch.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the latest Fortnite update includes references to an "open world simulation sandbox" previously teased by leaker Hypex earlier this month. From the looks of various leaks, Daybreak takes place on an entirely different map from Battle Royale, and involves hunting monsters, scavenging and crafting items before making your escape with other players by repairing a helicopter before the game's third night.

There are allegedly PvE and PvP variations of the mode, while leakers Hypex and Sizzy have also teased a new umbrella reward for completing a round.

According to Epic Games' Stipulated Exhibits Documents, the map that i tweeted about a week ago is apparently for an Open World Simulation Sandbox Mode! pic.twitter.com/pS0uKbocTQMay 3, 2021 See more

A leaked description for the mode allegedly reads: "You wake up alone and unarmed along the coast of an island, with no memory of how you arrived. Quickly search for weapons and ammunition before night falls and creatures begin to roam the hillsides, hunting for prey. Keep an eye out for other stranded people they may prove to be invaluable allies in your fight to stay alive on the increasingly hostile island."

Granted, Fortnite already has a PVE survival mode—one that predates the game's massively popular battle royale mode. Save The World may languish in relative obscurity, but it appears Epic is interested in bringing elements of the original Fortnite back into battle royale. If these leaks are accurate, Daybreak sounds like a much tighter experience.

None of this has been officially confirmed by Epic's official channels, of course. But if leaks are anything to go by, expect to hear more details when the 16.40 patch notes drop later today.