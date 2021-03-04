Popular

Fortnite is jumping on the ShantyTok craze with this new emote

'Soon when the squaddin' is done, we'll take our dub and go.'

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite now has a TikTok sea shanty-inspired squad emote, because apparently nothing is sacred anymore.

If you're somehow not tuned into internet ongoings, the sea shanty Wellermen blew up on TikTok earlier this year thanks to TikTok user Nathan Evans. The viral hit gave birth to ShantyTok, prompting tons of others to join in the fun with their own baselines and harmonies.

Epic has now decided to throw in their take with the Shanty for a Squad emote, which dropped on the Fortnite item shop yesterday and costs 500 V-Bucks. Like the Christmas Carol group emote, this one increases the number of voices for every member of the squad that uses it.

Shanty for a Squad even has its own lyrics, appropriately Fortnite-themed, of course, with lyrics like "See there, the storm she's come / To whittle us down and leave just one / One day, when the squaddin' is done / We'll take our dub and go," all accompanied by a lovely drum. Is it a little forced? Perhaps, but it makes a nice change from sticking a bunch of random pop culture characters in the game as skins.

Season 5 of Fortnite is looking to wrap up soon, and while Fortnite season 6 doesn't have a definite date yet, we can likely expect it to arrive sometime in the next few weeks.

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
