Where to find Fortnite's Expedition Outposts

Christmas is over, but there's still plenty of gifts to earn in Fortnite by ranking up your Battle Pass with challenge completions. Week four of season seven offers a challenge to get three eliminations at Expedition Outposts.

Expedition Outposts are new additions to season seven, and they're easily recognizable as the small red hangar-looking buildings found throughout the map. There are at least seven of them found on the island and we've marked their locations below. The hard part will be getting the eliminations done, so we suggest lying in wait and ambushing an unsuspecting foe.

