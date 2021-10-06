What you need to know about the Fortnite DreamHack tournament

The Fortnite DreamHack tournament returns this year, opening the gates to all willing to fight for the championship. As well as all the Fortnitemares content dropping during October, Epic Games has brought back one of the battle royale game's most popular tournament formats. DreamHack is your chance to enter a Fortnite tournament where everyone is free to join, dramatically widening the pool of competitors in each region.

We've got your guide to the whole tournament below, including when DreamHack starts, what the tournament rules are, and what prizes can be won.

What is Fortnite DreamHack?

Fortnite DreamHack is basically an open-entry tournament. Any player is free to join during competition days to see if they can rise to the top of the ranks. You don't need to have a certain Hype score (basically your ranking in competitive mode) to enter.

It's a great chance to bring the community together for a much more random kind of tournament. It's entirely possible you might get matched against pro players, so the heat is certainly on.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is Fortnite DreamHack?

Fortnite DreamHack starts on October 7 and ends on October 10. It's a duos tournament, so you'll need another squad member to actually enter.

The first stage is open qualifiers, where anyone can enter regardless of Hype level. The top duo teams will then move onto the semi-finals. The number of teams depends on regions. Each duo is allowed to play up to 10 games during the 3-hour time slot.

The top 50 duos in the semi-finals will then move on to the Grand Final. The Grand Final will consist of six consecutive games at prearranged times, with a new game starting about every 35 minutes.

Keep in mind that you'll need to have two-factor authentication set up on your Epic account to enter the tournament.

How to register for Fortnite DreamHack

To register for Fortnite DreamHack 2021, open Fortnite and select the "compete" tab on the main menu. Scroll through the options until you see the official DreamHack tournament. Select the tournament to begin.

Fortnite DreamHack tournament times

Times are different depending on region. We've listed EU and NA times below, but you can check Fortnite.com for more info if you live elsewhere.

North America

Heats 1 & 2: October 7 5PM – 12AM EST

Semi-finals: October 8 7PM – 10PM EST

Finals: October 9 at 4PM – 9PM EST

Europe

Heats 1 & 2: October 7 at 5PM – 12AM CEST

Heat 3: October 8 at 6PM – 9PM CEST

Semis: October 9 at 7PM – 10PM CEST

Finals: October 10 at 4PM – 9PM CEST

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news on the latest skins.