Fortnite Daredevil cup: How to get the Daredevil skin

The Fortnite Daredevil Cup will give players a chance to win Marvel's Daredevil skin about a week before it's available for purchase, as well as win one of four cups that will lead to a final $1,000,000 tournament. It's sure to spark a ton of competition.

Below, find everything you need to know about the Fortnite Daredevil cup: When it starts, how to compete, where you need to place to win the Daredevil skin, and how to get the skin if you don't participate or win. There's bound to be a lot of competition.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is the Fortnite Daredevil Cup?

The Fortnite Daredevil Cup starts on October 14. Epic hasn't said exactly what hour things will kick off, but presumably every time zone will be given a fair chance to compete.

Will there be other events like this?

Yep. Daredevil isn't the only Marvel superhero being added to the Fortnite skin roster. Following this vent, Epic is planning three more "Super Series" competitions that players can compete in for early access to Marvel skins. Data miner HYPEX believes these may feature previously rumored skins, like Black Panther and Venom.

We'll let you know details about those upcoming competitions as soon as Epic announces them, which will hopefully be each week or so as we near the end of the season.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get the Daredevil skin

To get the Daredevil skin, you'll need to place at a certain level in the Fortnite Daredevil Cup, which is a trios tournament, meaning you need two other players besides yourself. This differs based on region, and will also depend on how many points your team earns over the course of the competition.

North America East: 1st to 500th place

North America West: 1st to 200th place

Europe: 1st to 800th place

Brazil: 1st to 200th place

Asia: 1st to 100th place

Oceania: 1st to 100th place

Middle East: 1st to 100th place

Players must also rank in the Open League (Division II) or higher within Fortnite's arena mode in their region by the start of the Daredevil Cup.

Rather than a typical Fortnite match, players will be playing the Marvel Knockout mode. Event sessions will last up to three hours, and players have a maximum of 10 matches during any session.

Players will score:

25 points: 1st place finish in a match

10 points: 2nd place finish

5 points: 3rd - 4th place finish

3 points: 5th - 8th place finish

1 point: 9th - 16th place finish

If by the end of the Fortnite Daredevil Cup, your point allotment puts you in the previously listed winner tiers, you'll earn that Daredevil skin.

The Marvel Knockout mode is a 4-round knockout fight, where each team gets the same Marvel hero powers as their opponents, and must defeat them in combat. Respawns will be on, so it's more about getting the most knockouts rather than purely lasting to the final circle.

For extra competition details, check here.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If I don't win, can I still get the Daredevil skin in Fortnite?

Even if you lose during the Daredevil Cup, you'll have a chance to buy the Daredevil skin later on. According to the reliable Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the Daredevil skin will hit the item shop on October 17.

Epic hasn't stated how much this Daredevil skin will cost, but it'll likely cost 2,000 V-bucks, considering the Blade skin cost that much.