Where to find the Travis Scott concert stage in Fortnite

Fortnite and Travis Scott are teaming up for a new series of concert performances as part of the v12.41 update, and one of the update's three new challenges tasks you with visiting the in-progress concert stage.

Can't find it? Here's the Travis Scott concert stage location:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll have to actually step up onto the already-constructed portion of the stage for the challenge to properly count.

For your trouble, you'll get this cool little banner icon:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

And that's all you have to do. Unfortunately, there's no XP boost for the challenge, but on the bright side, you can definitely finish the other major challenge in the same run by bouncing on all the giant Astro heads located around the Sweaty Sands bay area.

If you missed any of the other updates Fortnite made this week, here's the v12.41 patch notes.