Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. Squad missions and rewards

The Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. Squad missions rewards will net you a bunch of experience points, battle star points, and one new loading screen. That said, since these mechs are arguably the biggest addition to Season 10's repertoire, maybe it's a little daunting to newcomers. Thankfully, there's just as many challenges that you can complete without a B.R.U.T.E. mech.

Here's every B.R.U.T.E. Squad challenge and reward for easy reference. Keep in mind it ends soon, so get these in while you can.

Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. Squad mission challenges

Play matches with a friend (3 total)

Eliminations from closer than 5 meters (2 total)

Use the B.R.U.T.E. mech in different matches (5 total)

Apply Shields (500 total)

Deal damage to opponents from below (500 total)

Search chests at Dusty Depot or Pleasant Park (7 total)

Visit Snobby Shores and Shifty Shafts in the same match

