Fortnite brings back the devastating Infinity Blade

But only in a Limited Time Event.

Fortnite's Infinity Blade, which sowed chaos during the Winter Royale and was subsequently vaulted a couple of days later, has now returned to the battle royale, but with some tweaks and locked inside a separate mode.  

The weapon appeared in December as part of the seasonal event. A magic sword, it turned the wielder into a nearly unstoppable killing machine, which sounds great but isn't exactly balanced. Its introduction also coincided with the North American Winter Royale qualifiers, frustrating players who were duking it out over $1 million. 

Now that it's back, it will only make an appearance in the Sword Fight limited time mode. This new mode is for squads and, instead of transforming one player into a sword-wielding deity, multiple players can whack each other with the mystical weapon. 

The good news is that it's still stupidly powerful.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
