For the PC-less, a $470 saving on this RTX 3070 gaming laptop could save Christmas

We thought gaming laptop deals were dwindling, especially getting so close to Christmas. We were wrong. Being one of the few things not so badly affected by the silicon shortage, a gaming laptop is one of the only ways to get your hands on a current-gen GPU, seeing as there are no graphics cards about and all the gaming PCs are seemingly long gone.

With this deal, you can get a high resolution gaming laptop with the sought after RTX 3070 for a juicy $1,959.99, and depending on where you're situated it may even arrive before the big day comes around.

That's a saving of $470 including the extra $100 saved if you enter the code MERRYSAVING at the checkout. A nice little bonus from Lenovo there.

Lenovo Legion 5i Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 16-inch | 2560 x 1600 | 165Hz | 2 x 1TB SSD | 32GB RAM | $2,429.99 $1,959.99 at Lenovo (Save $470)

This is a pretty sweet deal on a portable machine with a lot going for it. Not only do you get an RTX 3070 GPU, one of the top mobile cards around today, but that's also paired with a quality CPU, a good deal of RAM, and lots of storage space to boot. It's also got a high-res 1600p screen, which runs at a heady 165Hz.

As for specs, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 11th Gen Intel CPU are a very nice pairing, and should give any games you throw at them a run for their money.

This one comes with a bit of an interesting WQXGA screen resolution—that's 2560 x 1600 pixels at a 16:10 ratio, rather than your average 1080p or 1440p at 16:9. That taller field of view might even give you an advantage, not to mention larger screens can improve your thinking.

That's backed up by an 165Hz refresh rate, so when that top tier GPU starts tearing through those frames, you can bet the monitor will be able to handle it.

This one also comes jammed with an above average 32GB of RAM, and a nice double whammy of 1TB SSDs to fit all your games onto. Not bad for under $2,000.