Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 18, 2019)

(Image credit: Worldwalker Games LLC)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Wildermyth

Steam page

Release: November 14

Developer: Worldwalker Games LLC

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Wildermyth is a tactical RPG with a focus on capturing the experience of tabletop roleplaying. Described as a "myth-making" RPG, the procedural generation creates an endless array of heroes, all of whom "age, transform, fall in love, disagree, and make harrowing sacrifices". And if you happen to become fond of any of these characters, you can hold on to them for the next adventure. Of course, tactical combat is a major factor here too, and Wildermyth boasts five over 30 enemy types, 200 weapons, pets to adopt and the usual RPG-style boosts and customisations. The game is in its polishing stage, and will release into 1.0 within the next six months.

Fulfillment

Steam page

Release: November 13

Developer: Unbound Creations

Price: Free

From the creators of Headiner: NoviNews, comes a game about working in an Amazon fulfilment centre. " Each day you will tackle an increasingly complex set of rules and restrictions, trying to make enough to afford rent and basic necessities," reads the description. The game only takes around 20 minutes to complete, and if you find it interesting (it's free), I highly recommend you check out this novel by Heike Geissler.

Spring Falls

Steam page

Release: November 18

Developer: SPARSE//GameDev

Price: $6.99 | £5.19 | AU$9.95

Spring Falls is a relaxing puzzle game about manipulating landscapes in order to propagate wildflowers. Across 60 levels you'll irrigate water through hexagonic mountain landscapes, and that appears to be all there is to it. It definitely looks very nice, and apparently has a drifty, relaxing ambient soundtrack, too.

Soko Loco Deluxe

Steam page

Release: November 14

Developer: Sokpop Collective

Price: $9.99 | £9.99 | AU$14.50

Soko Loco Deluxe is basically Transport Tycoon, except smaller and more pixellated. The premise is what you'd expect: place train tracks between towns and other important places, transport valuable goods and people, basically... make things work. While the game is reportedly easy to pick up, "managing four kinds of materials, natural resources that deplete, using different kinds of tracks, and building a monument as fast as possible all provide more strategic challenge than most tycoon games have to offer." Maybe not one to relax with, then, but boy do I like a good train game.

UpMove

Steam page

Release: November 13

Developer: Perichron Interactive

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

I'm not entirely sure what this game is, except that it looks interesting (it has a very on trend 1-bit art style) and the premise kinda reminded me of Death Stranding. It's inspired by games like Space Taxi and Thrust, so reads the Steam description, and it's all about making important deliveries. But I think if the art style appeals to you it's worth giving UpMove a shot: it only costs some small change.

These games were released between November 11 and November 18 2019. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.