Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 12, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

HellSign

Release: November 10

Developer: Ballistic Interactive

Price: $14.99

Launched into Early Access last week, HellSign is an isometric "investigative action" RPG with a strong horror bent. Interestingly, it's also one of the few Australian-developed games set in Australia and featuring Australian accents – this is a horror game, after all. The protagonist is a hunter who has "woken up with the vague memory of having died the night before in a drug-induced state of delirium while on a dangerous job." You'll be picking up contracts, using guts as lures (I think), and using your wits to trap and kill creepy supernatural foes. It looks really cool to be honest, especially if you're into modern RPGs that don't take the usual fantasy / sci-fi approach. The game's been in development for three years, but due to its complexity the studio wants to polish it in Early Access until late next year, with the first chapter available in the current build.

Thief Simulator

Release: November 10

Developer: Noble Muffins

Price: $19.99

Here's a game about robbing your neighbours blind, and as the name suggests, realism is the focus. Which means, in Thief Simulator you'll spend just as much time observing and gathering intel as you will infiltrating households. The game's sandbox offers a variety of security levels for each of its households, and you'll also be wielding a variety of "hi-tech burglar equipment". Or, you can just cut a hole in the window and jump through, I suppose. Once you've robbed your loot, you'll need to prepare it for sale (ie, ridding them of pesky serial numbers). Sounds promising, and the response on Steam has been "very positive" so far.

Kynseed

Release: November 9

Developer: PixelCount Studios

Price: $9.99

Kynseed carries a whiff of Stardew Valley about it, and while it's definitely a "sandbox life sim" it looks to carry its RPG leanings more prominently on its sleeves. Developed by some folk who used to work on Fable games, you'll be running a business, farming your land, developing relationships and gathering materials in a gorgeous pixellated world. "Live your life in a quirky world where everyone ages and dies, including your pets," reads the Steam description. "Take control of the mystical Kynseed and grow your family legacy over generations as you pass your skills and powers down to your children." The studio says the game will remain in Early Access for at least a year, with plenty of more features expected.

Egress

Release: November 9

Developer: Fazan

Price: $14.99

Egress is a Souls-inspired PvP action game boasting a fascinating hybrid of "Electro-punk", Lovecraft horror and Victorian era stylings. The combat is melee focused, and teams will comprise different character roles – though the studio Fazan doesn't elaborate much on this on the game's Steam page. While the game first came to our attention thanks to its battle royale mode, the current Early Access build focuses on arena-style gameplay – the studio is "experimenting with the Battle Royale mode and plan to release it in early 2019". Whatever the case, worth a look if you're into a MP-centric take on Dark Souls-style combat.

11-11 Memories Retold

Release: November 9

Developer: Aardman Animations, Digixart

Price: $29.99

Here's a narrative-focused adventure by the animation studio responsible for Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, among others. Set during the First World War, it follows a Canadian photographer's journey to the western front. For fear of spoilers, the less said about the plot the better, and besides: it's the way Aardman and Digixart tell the story here that is compelling: the art style is painterly and nostalgic.