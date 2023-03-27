Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 27, 2023)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2023 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.

Deceive Inc.

Steam‌ ‌page‌ (opens in new tab) ‌

Release:‌ March 22

Developer:‌ Sweet Bandits Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$20 |‌ ‌£17 |‌ ‌AU$29.50

Andy described (opens in new tab) Deceive Inc. as a blend of Deathloop and Prop Hunt, and he's pretty on the mark, though I'd add Among Us too, and perhaps Rainbow Six Siege. It's a competitive FPS where all players are spies with varying strengths and powers, but they all share the ability to disguise themselves as any of the NPCs that dot the maps. And these maps aren't your typical shooting arenas, either: they're riddled with civilians and other innocents, who you're probably going to want to avoid shooting. It's a fascinating take on the competitive extraction FPS (and yes, it really is a shooter), focused as it is on cunning and stealth rather than headshot prowess. Hopefully something this unusual can find its audience.

Point of Mew

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 21

Developer:‌ Kate Killick, David Rodrigeuz Madriñán

Launch price:‌ ‌Free

Point of Mew is not the first first-person cat simulator: Catlateral Damage (opens in new tab) did it years ago. But whereas that game was about the destructive tendencies of kitties, Point of Mew is about both their destructive tendencies and their preternatural ability to make humans feel better. It's a puzzle game where the objective is to help your depressed owner escape their torpor, mostly via the building of a toy boat, I think. It looks like a fun puzzle game, but the real appeal is getting to be a cat for a while: pawing at your owner's face, knocking stuff off shelves, and presumably meowing a lot.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 24

Developer:‌ Koei Tecmo

Launch price:‌ ‌$60 |‌ ‌£50 |‌ ‌AU$87.95

The Atelier series dates back to the mid '90s and is meant to be pretty good if you're a JRPG tragic. This latest entry has received good reviews from Steam users, with the most common refrain being: if you liked Ryza 1 and 2, you'll probably like 3. This is the finale in a trilogy that is very much designed to be played in order, so if you're new to the series maybe start here (opens in new tab). The big innovation is probably its semi-open world, which comprises a bunch of large connected maps: think Tales of Arise, or the most recent Star Ocean game. About a decade ago it would have been unthinkable for a JRPG like this to hit PC, and old as I am, it's still thrilling to see one pop up.

The Crown of Wu

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 25

Developer:‌ Red Mountain Consulting SL

Launch price:‌ ‌$27 |‌ ‌£27 |‌ ‌AU$29.50

The Crown of Wu is a 3D platformer where you take the role of Sun Wukong, protagonist of the legendary 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West. So Monkey (opens in new tab) as a videogame, then? Whatever the case, this looks like a refreshingly old school take on the platformer adventure, with a nice mix of fighting, traversal and puzzle solving. The Steam page does not its high difficulty, but thankfully there's a free demo.

Beyond the Wall

Steam‌ ‌page‌ (opens in new tab) ‌

Release:‌ March 22

Developer:‌ Rocking Toy

Launch price:‌ $7 |‌ ‌£5.89 |‌ ‌AU$10.25

This week's point and click adventure first released as a smartphone game, but don't let that discourage you: the art is gorgeous, with a style vaguely reminiscent of mid-20th century European cartoons. As for the premise, well, it's a little cryptic (probably deliberately so): "You ring your friend's doorbell, but still, no one opens, although the light is on? Discover what happens one summer’s night Beyond the Wall of the garden with the tall house." A little confusing, but rest assured this ticks all the right point and click adventure boxes, though you might find it a little on the easy side.