Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 6, 2020)

Automobilista 2

Automobilista 2

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 31

Developer:‌ ‌Reiza Studios

Price:‌ ‌$29.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£24.99 ‌|‌ ‌AU$42.95

Automobilista 2 is a racing simulator which will likely appeal to those who love Project Cars 2, Assetto Corsa and iRacing. It's described as "a comprehensive simulation of the Brazilian motorsports scene" but is also ventures deeply into international territory—you'll be visiting Mount Panorama in a Mclaren, if you want. While the game launched into Early Access last week, Reiza Studios expects to launch into 1.0 within two months, with a bunch of new stuff including Championship modes. Cheerfully it's got VR support straight out of the box.

Endzone - A World Apart

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 3

Developer:‌ ‌Gentlymad Studios

Price:‌ ‌$23.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£20.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Another Early Access launch, Endzone - A World Apart is a post-apocalyptic city builder in the mold of Frostpunk. Like that game, it's pretty bleak: the world is "threatened by constant radiation, toxic rain, sandstorms and droughts" so you probably won't be building any Arcologies or fancy mayor residences. While a single limitless sandbox mode is available now, it will be expanded on and refined over the course of the six month Early Access period.

Over the Alps

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 1

Developer:‌ ‌Stave Studios

Price:‌ ‌$12.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£10.29‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$18.50‌

Over the Alps is a narrative adventure game originally released for smartphones, but don't let that discourage you. Set in 1930s Switzerland, the Steam description describes it as a "Hitchcockian World War Two spy thriller" — and it's written by Jon Ingold of 80 Days fame, which is especially promising. The game has multiple endings, but the star of the show is the gorgeous art style, which is inspired by ye olde travel posters.

Sometimes Always Monsters

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 2

Developer:‌ ‌Vagabond Dog

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Not to be confused with its predecessor Always Sometimes Monsters, this sequel is a "narrative roleplaying life simulator" about an author embarking on a book tour. Your actions will range enjoyable through tedious (just like real life), but you'll get to meet fans of your book at launches across five cities, and you'll meet critics, too (don't let them get away with it). If you liked the first game, you can import your save file and start from where you left off.

Lawgivers

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 2

Developer:‌ ‌Damian Bernardi

Price:‌ ‌$7.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$11.50‌ ‌

Lawgivers is a politics simulator: you'll operate a party and try to win elections. All the attendant fun stuff is involved, including approving and abolishing laws, bribery, conspiracy, and occasionally (I'm assuming) doing something unambiguously benevolent. There are 17 playable nations ranging US to Russia, and over 120 laws to chin scratch over. It looks really fascinating, and has already proven a massive success on phones.

