Figment, the beautiful, brain-bound puzzle game, is getting 'encore' DLC

Figment is a bizarre, beautiful action-adventure game that Austin described as looking like something made by Dr. Seuss—although he also took issue with the "action-adventure" descriptor, saying in his 2017 preview that it's really more of an environmental puzzle game. Whatever you want to call it, it's bizarre, beautiful, well regarded (although not widely noticed), and it's getting "encore" DLC later this year.

"With the reception we got from players that finished the game, we simply knew we had to take the stage again for an encore," Bedtime Digital Games CEO Klaus Pederson said.

The original game takes place within the labyrinthine confines of the human mind, where things are not as they once were. New, dark thoughts are taking shape as terrible creatures that spread fear wherever they go, and the only ones who can stop them are Dusty, the voice of courage, and his ever-optimistic pal Piper, who venture into the strange, threatening world to solve puzzles, fight enemies, and set things right.

Figment: Creed Valley will follow those events with a trip to Creed Valley, "where the mind's worldview and ideals are formed," where Dusty and Piper will confront a new, more dangerous (and, apparently, singing) threat. The DLC will feature new enemies and puzzles to deal with, and a new feature that enables players to control the mind's two "fundamental states," open and closed, which will impact the game's environments and how it reacts to the player. Music will also play a big part in the DLC, just as it did in the original game—in fact, the debut trailer up above is just the Creed Valley theme song playing over a clip of Dusty rocking peacefully in an idyllic cottage scene.

Figment: Creed Valley is expected to be out in the fall. For the curious but uncommitted, a demo for Figment is available on Steam.