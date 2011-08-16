Fifa 12 release date and trailer

[bcvideo id="1113007505001"]

More release dates coming out of the EA conference, this time for Fifa 12, and with a spiffy new trailer along with it. I particularly like the bit where the attacker scores a goal by bouncing it off the bottom of an unfortunate defender.

There are three dates to remember, September 13th, when the demo is released, September 27th, when the game launches in the US, and September 29th, when the game launches in Europe. You can pre-order it now on Origin .

As we told you previously, Fifa 12 will make no distinction between the PC and console versions , with us getting the full set of features.