The PC game releases we're most excited about in February

PC gamers have already made two early access survival games into hits this year: Palworld and Enshrouded. Will we do it a third time when Nightingale releases in late February? I think it's possible—our hunger for games in which you craft stuff and try not to die is bottomless.

There's lots to look forward to in the non-survival-crafting department, too. Whether it'll be any good or not is TBD, but Ubisoft's pirate combat game Skull and Bones is finally releasing after over a decade of revisions, and I'm awfully curious to see how it turned out. There are also some notable remasters this month: Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.

Below are the biggest PC games releasing this month, plus a list of notable February events and happenings. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

Persona 3 Reload | February 1

Not just a hi-res version of the 2006's Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3, but a full remake, albeit one that's very faithful to the original. That's mostly a good thing—we gave it an 89% in our review.

Helldivers 2 | February 8

The giant aliens aren't the only threat in this co-op third-person shooter—friendly fire is on, so make sure you hell dive with friends you trust.

Skull and Bones | February 16

I just want to know what the deal is after all this time: Ubisoft's multiplayer pirate combat game started development all the way back in 2013 as an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag expansion. Over a decade of development and delays later, it's finally coming out.

Pacific Drive | February 22

A very cool-looking survival road trip. With your valiant sci-fi station wagon, you'll go an an excursions into a supernaturally-altered Pacific Northwest to investigate "the Zone."

Nightingale (early access) | February 22

After Palworld and Enshrouded, you know what this year needs? Another early access survival crafting game! Seriously, though, it seems like there really can't be too many of them—and Nightingale has a great, distinct look.

February events and happenings

More games releasing in February