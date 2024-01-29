Enshrouded has grabbed more than 1 million players in just 4 days, joining Palworld in making January an impressive month for early access survival games

Developer Keen Games might have been a bit worried about releasing its new survival game, Enshrouded, just as the world was obsessing over Poké-like Palworld, currently the most-played game on Steam, and the second most popular game in the platform's history. But it looks like there's room for two big survival game launches, because Enshrouded has already managed to seduce more than a million players.

It certainly helps that Enshrouded and Palworld are very different takes on the genre. Palworld's novelty stems from its multitude of critters, who can be captured, befriended and put to work in your grotty mines. Enshrouded, meanwhile, is a fantasy action-RPG with less punishing survival mechanics than we're used to. That said, there are some similarities: Enshrouded also lets you rescue NPCs who you can attach to your camp in thanks for the rescue.

Enshrouded has reached OVER ONE MILLION PLAYERS!!In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players. pic.twitter.com/bIWgQ5Gn5eJanuary 29, 2024 See more

"We're excited to let you know that this is just the beginning for Enshrouded," Keen Games added in a follow-up tweet. "We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone!"

Enshrouded's concurrent numbers are looking pretty good, too, peaking at more than 160,000 concurrent players today, putting it in Steam's top 10 most played games. Palworld, meanwhile, is holding onto the top spot, with a daily peak of nearly 1.8 million concurrent players.