Fall Guys is Devolver's biggest launch ever

This week Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the bumble royale from developer Mediatonic and publishing label Devolver Digital, launched to unexpected popularity and more predictable server problems. It's maintained that popularity, currently holding the number one position on Steam's top sellers chart over other recent releases Horizon Zero Dawn and Grounded, as well as Bethesda games on sale during QuakeCon (DOOM Eternal is going half-price).

It's also the number two game on Twitch by viewer count, League of Legends remaining number one, which explains some of those sales. Today it peaked at 124,772 players on Steam, putting it at number three on the top games by player count list behind CS: GO and Dota 2.

Devolver's previous most-popular game by Steam player count was SCUM, which had just under 68,000 players shortly after its launch in 2018.

Here's our review of Fall Guys, in which Christopher Livingston summed up its appeal by saying, "It's an impressive feat to make a game so charmingly silly that's still filled with genuinely dramatic moments, heartbreaking losses, and last-second acrobatic feats."