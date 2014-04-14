Popular

Evolve screenshots show a menagerie of monsters

By

What is it with aliens and weird mouths? You can probably tell a lot about the potential aggression of an unknown species by the size and shape of their maw. In this new set of screenshots for 4-player co-op shooter Evolve, there are some classic examples of Danger Mouth: from the weird glowing tentacle faces, to the multi-pronged jaw claws. All the better to eat you with.

For more on Evolve, you can read Ben's hands-on impressions , browse his interview with Turtle Rock , or watch his video report .

Evolve is due out this Autumn.

Thanks, AGB .

Phil Savage

