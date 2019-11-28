Save $300 on an RTX 2080 Super-powered iBuyPower PC with Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Best Buy has a couple of new gaming PC deals that are well worth your time and attention. The first is a powerful desktop for $1,499, which has a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9700K, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/480GB SSD, and an RTX 2080 Super graphics card. This rig will be great for 1440p gaming and you can even dip your toes into 4K if you're willing to knock down a few settings on the biggest games like Red Dead 2. Pair this with one of our picks for the best gaming monitors because there's little point having a 2080-powered PC if your screen can't take advantage of it. The 1TB hard should give you plenty of storage for all your media while still having the 480GB SSD storage reserved for fast-booting all your games. What's more, SSDs are relatively cheap right now, so you should be able to increase your fast storage fairly cheaply.

The RTX 2080 SUPER is number 3 on our best graphics cards list with its fantastic 1440p and 4K performance. At $1,500 you're getting a lot of processing power and a decent GPU for your money.

If you're on a budget, Best Buy also has a GTX 1660 build of this desktop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD/240GB SSD storage for $649.00. This system , while clearly less powerful than the RTX 2080 Super build would be a good option if you're looking for a second gaming PC for a kid, or the casual gamer in your house. Either way, you'll get a year warranty for parts and labor on either system you choose.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop | GTX 1660 | $649 (save $200)

This is a decent price for a 1660 build, although you'll want to upgrade a few parts if you're serious about running the bigger games of 2019. More RAM and a bigger SSD, please.View Deal

At this price, you can easily upgrade this rig with more RAM or a newer, better CPU in 2020, once you've figured out what you want to do with it. If neither of these PC builds spark joy, then check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals throughout this week, for all the biggest offers.