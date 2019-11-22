Save $600 on the RTX 2070-powered MSI GE75 Raider on Walmart's pre-Black Friday deal

Walmart has got an early head start on Black Friday deals with a sale on the powerful MSI GE75 Raider gaming laptop for $1,399.99. The thirty percent discount makes the Raider a steal for anyone looking for a cheap laptop deal for under $1,500.

The GE75 Raider GE75 17.3" gaming laptop has got a 9th Gen i7-9750H processor, 16GB Memory (64GB supported) RAM, 1TB SSD/1TB HDD with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. When you combine this with the 144Hz IPS display and you have a helluva package at this price will showcase your all favorite games at high presets with no trouble. We've praised the RTX 2070 card as one of the best graphics cards this year hitting the sweet spot in performance and price.

You can see how the GE75 Raider compares with the best MSI laptops we've tested this year. We've always been keen on the Raider's power and portability with this model being no different.

Walmart's early headstart on Black Friday gives us a preview of what to expect from other retailers later this month. That's why we are keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals in case you're looking to compliment your new gaming laptop with a new gaming headset and mouse.