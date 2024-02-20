Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be officially revealed in hours

By Shaun Prescott
published

A three minute presentation will air on February 21.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC artwork with a character on a horse in a golden field
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will get a three minute reveal on Wednesday, Bandai Namco has announced. The expansion has been in development for two years and, partially as a result of its long gestation period, expectations are high.

The presentation will debut on the Bandai Namco Europe YouTube page at 7am PST / 3pm UTC / 4pm CET / 1am AEST (Feb 22). 

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Shadow of the Erdtree will be quickly announced and released in February, but From Software's parent company Kadokawa put those rumors to rest earlier this month, albeit in a customarily vague and businesslike way. Elden Ring released on February 25, 2022, so the rumors mostly stem from the expectation of an announcement before the game's two-year anniversary. 

Similarly, in December Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao said the expansion was "still a while off", and while it may be splitting hairs, that confirms to me that Shadow of the Erdtree won't release in February. More likely it'll be next fiscal year, starting April.

If earlier FromSoftware expansions are any indication—particularly Bloodborne's The Old Hunters—Shadow of the Erdtree will be very substantial indeed, and so many believe, perhaps worthy of a standalone release. That's what FromSoft hype does to one's brain. We'll find out more tomorrow, perhaps even a release date.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day. 

