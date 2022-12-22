Elden Ring is on sale for the first time ever in the Steam Winter Sale

By Andy Chalk
published

If you've been waiting for a discount on FromSoft's mega-hit fantasy action game, it's finally here.

Elden Ring - Malenia
(Image credit: FromSoftware)
Elden Ring, the game that dominated 2022 and is probably as close to a universal game of the year as we're ever going to get, has understandably not yet been on sale. But today is the big day, because for the first time since it launched in February, FromSoftware's action-RPG epic is marked down for the 2022 Steam Winter Sale.

Elden Ring (opens in new tab) on Steam is currently 30% off the regular price, dropping it to $42/£35/€42. The Elden Ring Deluxe Edition, which includes the digital artbook and soundtrack along with the full game, is also discounted by the same amount, taking it to $56/£46/€56.

That's not the deepest discount you're going to find in the Winter Sale, but it is the biggest price reduction that's yet been seen on Elden Ring. And honestly, I wouldn't expect it to go much lower anytime soon. Elden Ring is a runaway success, the first soulslike to become a mainstream hit, and it's a good bet that when DLC drops—and it will drop (opens in new tab)—its popularity will surge yet again. Elden Ring could easily be one of the biggest games of 2023 (opens in new tab), standing shoulder-to-shoulder with surefire sales hits like Starfield and Diablo 4. FromSoft could mark it down to an even lower price in some upcoming sale next year, but it sure doesn't need to.

Elden Ring is one of the biggest names in the Steam Winter Sale, but it's far from the only one: We're putting together a list of our favorite deals of the season to share later today, and in the meantime you can browse the whole, huge thing at store.steampowered.com (opens in new tab). The 2022 Steam Winter Sale runs until January 5, 2023.

