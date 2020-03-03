DuckTales: Remastered is back on Steam

In August 2019, DuckTales: Remastered was removed from Steam and other digital storefronts for reasons unknown. Anyone who had previously purchased it would still have access, and disc-based versions would continue to run as always (it was released in 2013, remember), but if you didn't grab it before it was gone, you would lose out... forever!

Or until today, as it turns out, because—and again, for reasons unknown—it's now back on Steam.

"If you missed this gem the first time around, now’s the perfect time to dive in. Calling back to the golden age of 8-bit gaming and Saturday morning cartoons, DuckTales: Remastered features hand-drawn animated sprites that bring each character to life in a vibrant world," Capcom said.

"Duckburg and the many exotic locales you’ll visit have never looked better thanks to hand-painted backgrounds from the original cartoon. The original Disney Character Voice talent reprise their roles from the cartoon with pitch-perfect performances… you’ll swear you’ve stepped into an episode of the classic DuckTales cartoon!"

That actually fits pretty well with our 2013 review, which found DuckTales: Remastered to be a little too faithful to the 1989 original for its own good. Unfortunately, it doesn't say anything about why the game is available once again, or why it was removed in the first place. That may not matter if all you really want to do is buy it and play it, but I'm curious about this kind of stuff so I've emailed Capcom to ask. I'll update if I receive a reply.