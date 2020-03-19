Doom Eternal is finally almost here after four years of waiting, and it sounds amazing. Our review gave it a 94/100, calling it "a celebration of excess. Excess in sin, in violence, scale, speed, and volume." That's high praise, but I want to know when I can play it. Even though the official release date is March 20, you might be able to fire it up a bit earlier depending on where you are.

When does Doom Eternal unlock in my time zone?

Thanks to hints from the Doom Eternal Steam page, we have a good idea of when it will unlock across the globe. As far as we know, you can start playing Doom Eternal at 9:00 PM PST on Thursday, March 19. Here's that time converted to a few more time zones:

Pacific Time (US) - 3/19 9:00 PM

Central Time (US) - 3/19 11:00 PM

Eastern Time (US) - 3/20 12:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time - 3/20 4:00 AM

Central European Time - 3/20 5:00 AM

Australian Central Time - 3/20 2:30 PM

If your time zone isn't listed here, you can use this online converter to find the right time for you. Just type in your location and it will tell you when you can launch Doom Eternal.

In the meantime, read up on everything we know about Doom Eternal so far.