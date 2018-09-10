Popular

$10 million Fortnite Fall Skirmish announced

Details are incoming, but it's starting soon.

With the $8 million Fortnite Summer Skirmish wrapped after eight weeks of competition, Epic has already announced the next batch of competitions, and they're coming soon. The Fortnite Fall Skirmish ups the stakes and shrinks the window with $10 million at stake over six weeks of competition. 

Details are coming soon, but if the Summer Skirmish is anything to compare it to, expect six weeks of varying competitive formats featuring popular streamers, pros, and members of the Fortnite playerbase that earn special invites through excellent performance in-game. 

Personally, I'm excited for the Fall Skirmish. The Summer Skirmish started out with a wet fart, but Epic's weekly iteration brought in some great casters, performance tweaks, and format changes that encouraged more aggressive play. With the addition of items that encourage more proactive play like the grappling hook, and a recent change to storms that damages structures on the edge of the circle, turtling is going to be tough going forward into Season 6 of Fortnite

