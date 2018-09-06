Fortnite adds Grappler, High Stakes event, Getaway LTM in update v5.40

Fortnite's 'High Stakes' event was detailed this week, wherein its Getaway LTM has squads fighting over four safes dropped at random across the map. Crack the vaults, steal the jewels and secure the loot to win. It's live now, as part of the battle royale's update v5.40—as is its new Grappler item.

Grapplers are of Epic rarity and can be found as floor loot or inside vending machines, treasure chests, supply drops and supply llamas. Each packs 15 charges and "attaches to anything you hit for quick traversal." I linked to this tweet the other day, but here's another look at the device in motion:

Here's our first look at the new Grappler item in-game! #FortniteSource: https://t.co/eLAEyuX47g pic.twitter.com/zBR9gbyUNDSeptember 3, 2018

Sticking with weapons, update v5.40 removes both the Legendary Bolt-action Sniper Rifle and the Rare Pistol. Likewise, Revolvers have been vaulted. Likewise, likewise, a number of firearms have had their rarities adjusted—the sum of which can be read here.

Elsewhere, update v.5.40 introduces an interesting quirk that affects player-built structures during the storm phase. "In the moving storm phases, when the storm reaches its destination," says Epic, "it will cause a surge of energy that destroys player-built structures located on the storm wall."

Update v5.40 also adds Save the World's Weekly Horde Challenge 5 and introduces new hero Harvester Fiona. "Smoke bomb the field and jump into the action!" says the developer. "A new Harvester Ninja joins the fight." She looks like The Stig:

Fornite's update v5.40 is live now. Check out its full patch notes this way.