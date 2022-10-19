Here's when Disney Dreamlight Valley's Scar update unlocks

By Sarah James
published

Find out when it arrives in your timezone.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update
(Image credit: Gameloft)
Disney Dreamlight Valley's first big update is almost here and it introduces The Lion King's Scar, along with his own story arc. It's set to arrive later today but there are a few things you should know before you sit down to play.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is set in a world that Pixar and traditional Disney characters share. Naturally, all is not as it seems so you'll need to overcome challenges and complete quests as you unlock different Realms in a bid to save the valley. So, without further ado, here are the Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update release times.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update release times 

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update is set to arrive today, October 19. Here are the release times:

  • Los Angeles: 6 am PT 
  • New York: 9 am EST
  • London: 2 pm BST
  • Paris: 3 pm CEST
  • Sydney: 11 pm AEST

The announcement (opens in new tab) on the official Twitter page says that some platforms may "take more time to deploy the update", so don't be alarmed if it's not available immediately. The Twitter thread also states that you should ensure you've saved your game to the cloud before exiting it completely to start the update. 

If you're keen to jump in, make sure you've completed The Curse quest and have the Sunlit Plateau unlocked to start Scar's storyline.

