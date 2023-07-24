How to craft the Invoker of Varshan and its upgrades in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Invoker of Varshan lets you summon the big bad boss of the Season of the Malignant . Besides trying to scrounge up Wrathful Invokers to get your hands on strong hearts, beating Varshan is your next best method for farming them. You can craft the Invoker of Varshan once you get its diagram and even upgraded variants for each World Tier .

The Echo of Varshan gets progressively more powerful, but so too do the rewards for putting him back in the ground. Here, I'll explain how to get the crafting diagram for the Invoker of Varshan, and the upgraded versions that'll let you face him on higher World Tiers to get those powerful Malignant Hearts .

How to get the Invoker of Varshan

Image 1 of 2 You can craft the Invoker of Varshan at Cormond's workbench once you get the recipe (Image credit: Blizzard) The Boiling Wound is a Malignant Tunnel where you'll find Varshan's boss door (Image credit: Blizzard)

To get the Invoker of Varshan, you first have to defeat the Varshan boss with Cormond as part of the seasonal questline. Once the boss and questline are complete, you'll receive a cache from Cormond containing the recipe for the Invoker. Consume the recipe to unlock it, then craft it at his workbench using:

One Vicious Malignant Invoker

One Devious Malignant Invoker

One Brutal Malignant Invoker

One Demon Heart

Now that you've got one, you'll need to find a Malignant Tunnel dungeon containing Varshan's boss door. For this, I head to The Boiling Wound in the Fractured Peaks . Complete the dungeon, head through the dispelled barrier to find Varshan's boss door, then go inside and use the Invoker of Varshan on the node to summon him. This boss has a chance to drop Wrathful Hearts, but also new recipes for invokers.

Foul Invoker of Varshan

You can craft the Foul Invoker once you get the recipe by defeating the regular Echo of Varshan (Image credit: Blizzard)

The recipe for this Invoker drops after you beat the first Echo of Varshan on Adventurer or Veteran World Tier. The Foul Invoker of Varshan is specifically linked to the Nightmare World Tier so you can only use it there. To craft it you need:

One Invoker of Varshan

50 Sigil Powder

You get Sigil Powder by scrapping Nightmare Dungeon sigils, and it can take a bit of time to farm up the spare sigils you need by running the dungeons. It's worth noting that you need to complete a tier three Nightmare Dungeon to unlock sigil crafting at the Occultist in order to scrap sigils for powder. When you've crafted it, head back to The Boiling Wound and beat this harder version of Varshan for better rewards, though be aware he is level 60.

Tormented Invoker of Varshan

The Tormented Invoker recipe drops after you defeat the Echo of Varshan summoned with the Foul Invoker (Image credit: Blizzard)

This is the most powerful Invoker of Varshan, summoning the hardest version of the boss. You get the recipe by defeating him using the Foul Invoker, and can craft it using:

Five Forgotten Souls

Five Fiend Roses

One Invoker of Varshan