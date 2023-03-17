World boss Ashava spawn times and location in the Diablo 4 beta

One of the biggest enemies in the Diablo 4 beta is the giant plague bearer Ashava.

Diablo 4's first world boss, Ashava, is one of the main challenges available during the two Diablo 4 betas this month. Unlike dungeons and quests, world bosses wait for no slayer. Ashava has three spawn times during each of the beta weekends so you have plenty of chances to show up to at least one of them. Here's exactly when you'll want to be online to fight the giant plague creature.

Note: Both beta weekends take place during the weeks when North America and Europe are out of their usual daylight savings time sync. If Blizzard is using global time across the board, these should be the most accurate spawn times for Ashava.

Ashava spawn times for preorder beta

Ashava spawn times for the preorder beta are on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

PDTEDTGMTCETAEST
10am (Sat)1 pm (Sat)5pm (Sat)6 pm (Sat)4 am (Sun)
12 pm (Sat)3 pm (Sat)7 pm (Sat)8 pm (Sat)6 am (Sun)
12 am (Sun)3 am (Sun)7 am (Sun)8 am (Sun)6 pm (Sun)

Ashava spawn times for open beta

Ashava spawn times for the preorder beta are on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

PDTEDTGMTCETAEST
10am (Sat)1 pm (Sat)5pm (Sat)6 pm (Sat)4 am (Sun)
12 pm (Sat)3 pm (Sat)7 pm (Sat)8 pm (Sat)6 am (Sun)
12 am (Sun)3 am (Sun)8 am (Sun)9 am (Sun)6 pm (Sun)

Where to find Ashava in Diablo 4 

What we know from Blizzard's beta details so far is that Ashava is found in the game's first area, Fractured Peaks. As soon as we know the exact map location, we'll share it with you here.

Blizzard has also delivered a few early clues on how to fight Ashava. For one, you won't be going it alone. Like an MMO, world bosses allow for a lot of players in the same area to convene and fight together. We also know that Ashava is a "whirlwind of pestilence" and is capable of coating the ground in poison. Be ready to deal with lots of AOE attacks, then. Her big forearm blades are rather strong too, so we'll likely be avoiding some wide swipes from those. There is a way to weaken Ashava, which we'll need to discover during her first appearance on March 18.

