Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020: Everything we know

While it’s not a significant content drop date in Bungie's MMO calendar, the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020 is a highly regarded event. It signifies the end of one year and welcomes a new. Last year players were treated to a first glance at Armor 2.0 for example.

So, what’s in store this year? Well, that’s what I'm here to help you with. I'm going to cover everything you need to know about this year's event ahead of its release, including when it starts, how to upgrade the special Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020 armor set, and everything else you need to know.

Destiny 2’s 2020 Solstice of Heroes event starts after the Destiny 2 weekly reset August 11, 2020 and continues until September 8th 2020. It also runs concurrently with the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 event, so check back in with that if you've still got some objectives left incomplete.

The Solstice of Heroes event is free for all Destiny 2 players whether they have the season pass or not. All you need to do is jump into the game and get started when it goes live.

What is the Solstice of Heroes?

The Solstice of Heroes, as mentioned in the introduction, is an opportunity to close out the year and celebrate all things Destiny 2. In previous years, it's allowed players a small taste of what was to come. Last year players could earn Armor 2.0 pieces before the wider release of the new system, while other seasons have allowed players to get a head start on the next expansion’s Power Level: Rewards boasted a slightly higher Power Level than any other existing armor at that point. No matter what, there was always a set of Solstice armor to be earned and upgraded from a basic set all the way up to a masterworked majestic set.

The European Aerial Zone is also available. This three-player activity tasks you with visit the special area to kill enemies, earn keys, and track down chests at the end of the event. There is also a different elemental buff applied to the world every day: Arc, Solar, or Void. This means that it might be time to dust off some old builds to try them while they're amped to 11.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020 armor: How to unlock and upgrade it

Before the event goes live, we know the armor starts as a rare piece, but there are ways to upgrade it. The entire quest line for upgrading it isn’t known yet, but in previous years there's, as ever, quite a bit of grinding between you and the best Solstice armor variants.

What we do know is that the rare armor can be upgraded to a Majestic legendary set and then to a Magnificent set. Bungie has also confirmed the Magnificent set will also have a final set of objectives tied to masterworking the gear. They're as follows:

Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on Master difficulty

Complete a Nightmare Hunt

Complete a run of the Destiny 2 Pit of Heresy

Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not in a single passage)

Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

As you can see, these aren’t for the faint of heart; They require you to take on some of the more tricky high level mission types in Destiny 2, but in doing so you will be rewarded with the masterworked gear with a triumphant white glow. Thereafter you will be able to loot additional pieces of equipment from chests in the EAZ in an attempt to find better rolls for the coming year.

Bungie has also explained that this armor will remain relevant until the next year's Solstice of Heroes event, suggesting that these pieces will offer the highest Power Level cap currently known. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it would be safe to assume that the mod sockets on these particular items will be Season of Arrivals, so don’t go tossing any older raid gear to which you’ve grown attached.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020 Triumphs

Bungie has already announced that there will be two associated Triumphs in relation to this event. It has been said that they are linked to the Moments of Triumph, err, triumph. This means you’ll need to complete whatever they are to earn the coveted MMXX title for your Guardian.

Grumble grumble, Eververse, grumble grumble

Yes, there are exclusive items available through Tess for the event. Yes, you can purchase the unique glows as universal ornaments. Yes, they are rumoured to be purchasable with either Silver or Bright Dust—current datamines suggest 1,500 Silver or 6,000 Bright Dust.

And, most importantly, no, you don’t need to buy them.