Destiny 2: Season of Plunder exotic weapons, raid chests and more

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is the penultimate season ahead of the Lightfall expansion in 2023, and there's a new raid to enjoy, exotics to collect and, as the title suggests, pirates! To get all of the good loot, though, you'll need to complete various quests and tasks, some of which are trickier than others.

Whether you're hunting down map fragments or hoping to get your hands on the Touch of Malice raid exotic, I've got you covered in this Season of Plunder guide.

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder exotic weapons

Exotic weapons are always worth chasing in Destiny 2, as their unique intrinsic perks set them above the rest. Not all of the Season 18 exotics are available in-game yet, but you can check out how to get the ones that are below.

Delicate Tomb fusion rifle (opens in new tab)

This exotic fusion rifle is the easiest exotic to get your hands on this season, so here's how to get it and its catalyst.

Touch of Malice scout rifle (opens in new tab)

This scout rifle is this season's raid exotic from King's Fall. It's not a guaranteed drop, either, so here's Sean's guide on how to improve your chances.

Lost sector rotation (opens in new tab)

If you want some powerful exotic armor to go with your new weapons, Fallen Sunstar, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, and Point-Contact Cannon Brace are all available through legend and master lost sectors.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder quests

How to solve the Cryptic Quatrains in Destiny 2 (opens in new tab)

To get your hands on the new exotic sparrow, you'll need to go on a treasure hunt.

How to get map fragments in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder (opens in new tab)

Map fragments work like lures from Season of the Hunt, letting you influence the type of reward you'll receive by slotting them into your Captain's Atlas. Here's how to get them.

Iron Banner daily challenges (opens in new tab)

If you want to get yourself some pinnacles and earn the Frostmire's Will triumph for the Iron Banner title, you'll want to finish these daily challenges when the mode is active.

King's Fall raid

Where to find every King's Fall secret chest in Destiny 2 (opens in new tab)

King's Fall is this season's raid and alongside the raid exotic, you'll have the chance to earn extra weapons and armor by finding these secret chests.

How to unlock the King's Fall red border weapon chest in Destiny 2 (opens in new tab)

Here's how to get a guaranteed Deepsight weapon after defeating Oryx so you can craft raid weapons.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Tim had a chat with Joe Blackburn to get all the deets about the next exapansion, Lightfall.

Destiny 2 is finally getting in-game LFG and loadout systems with Lightfall (opens in new tab)

New loadout systems and LFG will come to Destiny 2: Lightfall, and you'll also be able to praise your fellow Guardians if they were a particularly good leader.

Strand subclass (opens in new tab)

The Strand darkness-based subclass arrives in Lightfall and you'll be zipping around Neptune soon with your green cosmic grappling hook.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will send players to the cyberpunk world of Neptune in February (opens in new tab)

It's off to Neptune in February, with the most futuristic-looking location yet in Destiny 2.

Season 19 and beyond

Bungie will no longer sunset whole expansions from Destiny 2 (opens in new tab)

Bungie has always taken feedback from fans seriously, and has made the decision to stop sunsetting whole expansions.