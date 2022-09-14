What's the Nightfall weapon this week in Destiny 2?

The Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon changes on a week-by-week basis, giving you the chance to delve into enemy-infested lairs across the system and grab yourself a special gun. The only way to get a Nightfall weapon is by completing the activity, and even then, there's only a limited chance. You can also get adept versions of each weapon, though these are solely a guaranteed reward for the much-harder Grandmaster Nightfalls.

A couple of Nightfall weapons were retired last season, including the Plug One (opens in new tab) fusion rifle and Hothead rocket launcher. If you don't want to miss out on any weapons that might disappear by season's end, it's always a good idea to keep a weather eye on what's coming up next. Here I'll explain what Nightfall weapon is up for grabs this week, its best roll, and what you'll need to bring to beat the activity on higher difficulties.

What is the Nightfall weapon this week?

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Nightfall weapon from September 13 - 20 is Militia's Birthright. This is a kinetic, lightweight frame grenade launcher, meaning you can remotely detonate its grenades after firing. The god roll you're looking for is Confined Launch, Blinding Grenades, Ambitious Assassin, and One for All, which allows grenades to stun enemies, overflows your magazine based on kills, and grants a damage bonus when you hit three targets, which you'd hope to do with a grenade launcher.

Other decent perks include Multikill Clip or Auto-Loading Holster if you just want to fire and forget. This week's Nightfall strike is The Disgraced, which you'll probably remember as the one where you hunt down the Hive wizard Navota in the Cosmodrome. If you're trying on Hero difficulty and above, you'll have to deal with Barrier and Unstoppable champions, and since there are Arc, Solar, and Void shields present, you'll want to split the elements between your fireteam, or just bring Arbalest to strip the more troublesome enemies. Lastly, it's an Arc burn, so you'll want to bring an Arc heavy like Stormchaser for DPS.

Nightfall weapon rotation for the Season of Plunder

You can find the Nightfall activity in the Vanguard destination (Image credit: Bungie)

With each new season, some Nightfall weapons are retired to make way for new ones, meaning it's often your last chance to grab them for quite a while. The current Nightfall weapons in the seasonal rotation are:

Militia's Birthright

Mindbender's Ambition

Duty Bound

Horror's Least

D.F.A

Silicon Neuroma

Once Grandmaster Nightfalls begin on October 4, you'll be able to get adept versions of these weapons, which allow you to equip adept mods for increased stats and damage against certain enemy types.