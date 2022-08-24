How to solve the Cryptic Quatrains in Destiny 2

Strike it big in the Season of Plunder (Image credit: Bungie) Destiny 2 map fragments (opens in new tab): How to get treasure maps

Cryptic Quatrains are just the kind of treasure hunt that you'd expect from Destiny 2's pirate-themed Season of Plunder (opens in new tab). Effectively messages in a bottle, these quests require you to unravel a number of riddles in order to find the location of buried loot. Completing them will earn you some map fragments, seasonal armor, but more mysteriously, a Crude Cipher Fragment.

These fragments show up in your Captain's Atlas, where a potential treasure map would, and once you collect both fragments and complete the Quatrains, you'll receive an exotic sparrow for your trouble called the Charge of Light. The only real hiccup is that you'll have to grind quite a bit to unlock all three Quatrains, since they have rank requirements. Here I'll give you the quest steps and where to find the treasure.

Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrains: How to unlock

In order to gain access to the first Cryptic Quatrain quest, you'll have to reach rank seven with the star map in the H.E.L.M. You can do this by completing bounties and the Ketchcrash or Expedition activities. Once you rank up, you can grab the Small Treasure Beacon, which will begin the first Cryptic Quatrain. Note: you'll have to get to rank 16 in order to collect all three and complete the individual Quatrain quests if you want that sparrow. Luckily, each quest follows a somewhat similar structure of visiting a destination, completing Lost Sectors, strikes, and then finding the dig site.

Cryptic Quatrain 1

Here's what you need to do for each of Cryptic Quatrain 1's individual quest steps:

Head to the moon

Complete K1 Revelation Lost Sector in Sorrow's Harbour

Finish the Fallen S.A.B.E.R strike in the Cosmodrome

Head to the crane in the Eventide Ruins on Europa and dig up the treasure marked with the Fallen sigil

It's quite easy to locate the treasure, as it's on the ground close to the platform hanging from the only crane in the area. The treasure will get you some seasonal armor, five map fragments, and the first Crude Cipher Fragment.

Cryptic Quatrain 2

Once you reach rank ten you can claim the Medium Treasure Beacon from the star map. Here are the steps for this one:

Head to the Dreaming City

Complete the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector in the Divalian Mists

Finish the Lake of Shadows strike in the EDZ

Complete an Expedition with a sword equipped

Head to the triangular entrance to the Well of Flame in The Cistern on Nessus. Investigate the Fallen sigil just inside the entrance.

Go to the area north of the Well of Flame where the Cabal public event happens and look for a treasure mound by the sphere

This will get you a seasonal weapon, more map fragments, and the second Crude Cipher Fragment.

Cryptic Quatrain 3

The Large Treasure Beacon unlocks at rank 16 in the star map. Here are the quest steps:

Head to the EDZ

Complete The Quarry Lost Sector in The Sunken Isles

Finish the Exodus Crash strike on Nessus without dying

Complete Ketchcrash with an arc subclass and an arc hand cannon equipped

Equip the completed Crude Cipher in the Captain's Atlas

From left to right, slot in House of Dusk, House of Salvation, and House of Light

Go to the Forgotten Shore in the Cosmodrome and head to the ship in the south part of the area by the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector. Activate the Fallen sigil on its deck.

Head to the north end of the Forgotten Shore to find the treasure mound in a cave by three pillars, just below where the Navota strike begins