Destiny 2: Lightfall will send players to the cyberpunk world of Neptune in February

The next big expansion to Destiny 2, and the upcoming Season of the Plunder, were revealed during today's showcase.

After months of anticipation (and a big leak (opens in new tab)), Bungie has finally unveiled Lightfall, the next major Destiny 2 expansion, which will give Guardians access to an all-new subclass and a very cool looking new destination: The cyberpunk-styled world of Neptune.

Lightfall, the long-awaited conclusion to Destiny 2's Light and Dark saga, will take players to the previously unknown capital city of Neptune, which somehow went unnoticed until now. The main antagonist will be a newly-empowered Calus and his Shadow Legion of Cabal. There will also be new enemies called Tormentors, which come from the Black Fleet of pyramid ships, and a race of Guardian-like beings called Cloudstriders. 

The Guardians will also discover a new Darkness power called Strand, giving them and additional (and very green) subclass. It's a psychic-based power themed around pulling the threads of life and death. Or in other words: you get grappling hooks.

There's a lot going on in this one—we'll update with more detail as it becomes available. Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to go live on February 28, 2023. 

