Desktops, laptops, and accessories on the Dell online store are 17% off right now

It's time to dig up all those Dell gift cards—the company's annual site-wide sale has just started. For the next few days (and while supplies last), you can get 17% off desktops, laptops, and other electronics.
You can see most of the discounted products on this page. Keep in mind that the listed price does not already have the discount applied—that only happens at checkout. We've highlighted some of the better deals below:
- Dell G3 15 (Core i5-8300H, 4GB GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM) — $771.89 ($158 off)
- Dell XPS 13 (Core i5-8250U, Intel HD 620, 8GB RAM) — $829.99 ($170 off)
- New Inspiron Desktop (Core i5-8400, 2GB GTX 1050, 8GB RAM) — $622.49 ($127 off)
- Inspiron Gaming Desktop (Core i5-8400, 3GB GTX 1060, 8GB RAM) — $705.49 ($144 off)
- New Inspiron Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 7 2700X, 4GB RX 580, 16GB RAM) — $,078.99 ($221 off)
- Alienware 15 Laptop (Core i7-8750H, 6GB GTX 1060 OC, 16GB RAM) — $1,493.17 ($306 off)
- Alienware 17 Laptop (Core i7-8540H, 8GB GTX 1070 OC, 16GB RAM — $1,701.49 ($349 off)
Unfortunately, there are quite a few exclusions. Some PCs (like the Dell G7 15), all third-party electronics, all software, all gift cards, and some other products are not discounted. Still, if you've been waiting to pick up a PC or laptop, this is a good opportunity.
