Here's when Dead Space releases in your time zone

By Sarah James
Release times broken down by region.

Dead Space release times
The Dead Space release time is almost here. The remake of the 2008 original was first announced (opens in new tab) back in 2021, with developers from the now-closed Visceral Games heading it up, and the first gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) surfaced in October, last year.

Whether you played the original or are jumping into the sci-fi horror for the first time, you'll soon be able to return to the Ishimura and face the horrors that the mining ship throws at you. Even the game's technical director thinks it's too scary (opens in new tab). But if you want to find out for yourself, here are the Dead Space release times, broken down by region. 

What time does Dead Space release? 

Dead Space releases globally on January 27, so the release time will depend on your time zone. If you've been looking forward to the launch, you can check out the list below to find your region so you can plan your day ahead of time. 

Here are the Dead Space release times:

  • Los Angeles: 8 am PST
  • New York: 11 am EST
  • London: 4 pm GMT
  • Berlin: 5 pm CET
  • Tokyo: 1 am JST (January 28)
  • Sydney: 3 am AEDT (January 28)

If you've pre-ordered Dead Space, you can download the game now, so you're ready to go when the game officially launches. If you're looking for more details before taking the plunge, we've got a guide that covers everything we know about Dead Space (opens in new tab) to help you decide. 

