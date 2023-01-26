Here's when Dead Space releases in your time zone

Audio player loading…

The Dead Space release time is almost here. The remake of the 2008 original was first announced (opens in new tab) back in 2021, with developers from the now-closed Visceral Games heading it up, and the first gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) surfaced in October, last year.

Whether you played the original or are jumping into the sci-fi horror for the first time, you'll soon be able to return to the Ishimura and face the horrors that the mining ship throws at you. Even the game's technical director thinks it's too scary (opens in new tab). But if you want to find out for yourself, here are the Dead Space release times, broken down by region.

It's #DeadSpace launch week 🔥Here's everything you need to know to prepare for arrival:· Global Launch Times 🗓️· Pre-Load Info 📶· PC & Console Specs 🖥️ Pre-order now: https://t.co/UNbTXbMXvz pic.twitter.com/lwq8CTQKJHJanuary 23, 2023 See more

What time does Dead Space release?

Dead Space releases globally on January 27, so the release time will depend on your time zone. If you've been looking forward to the launch, you can check out the list below to find your region so you can plan your day ahead of time.

Here are the Dead Space release times:

Los Angeles: 8 am PST

New York: 11 am EST

London: 4 pm GMT

Berlin: 5 pm CET

Tokyo: 1 am JST (January 28)

1 am JST (January 28) Sydney: 3 am AEDT (January 28)