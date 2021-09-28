Dead by Daylight's new survivor is a teenage witch, but not that one

After Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser update added good ol' Pinhead, players are finally getting a new survivor character to balance things out, and she's appropriately dressed for the spooky season.

The Hour of the Witch update adds Mikaela Reid, a young witch who wouldn't look out of place in something like Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She'll be added sometime in October.

Survivor characters are understandably way less sturdy than the hulking murderers chasing them throughout Dead by Daylight, but their unique abilities are meant to make up for that. We don't know specifics, but developer Behaviour Interactive tweeted "she brings light and life to a realm of darkness and death." I'd wager she has some sort of healing ability or other support functions thanks to her supposedly magical heritage and spellbook.

Dead by Daylight tends to balance survivors between original characters and licensed crossovers from the likes of Stranger Things, Silent Hill, and Evil Dead. Mikaela is definitely an original character with no ties to a preexisting franchise, so it'll be interesting to see if she gets any compelling backstory for why she's being hunted by Nemesis, Pyramid Head, and Ghost Face.