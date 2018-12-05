Day 2 of Amazon’s ‘12 Days of Deals’ focuses on PC hardware

This is the best time of year to build or upgrade your PC, or add to it (like a new router). We're knee-deep in the holiday shopping season at this point, and that means there are deals galore. Amazon in particular is hitting the deals scene hard. This is day two of its '12 Days of Deals' event, each day of which focuses on a specific category. Today's focus is PC hardware.
There are all kinds of items on sale. We've already highlighted some of the better deals on Logitech's gaming peripherals and accessories, but that's just scratching a very large surface.
Here are some of the better bargains we came across:
Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming Motherboard | $84.99 (save $40)
This makes a comparatively inexpensive foundation for a new Ryzen build. Despite the sub-$100 price, it isn't short on features. It offers USB 3.1 connectivity, supports M.2 storage, and has a 5-way optimization and auto-tuning function. Buy at Amazon
Netgear R6700 Nighthawk Router | AC1750 | $69.99 (save $60)
One of the top models when it came out, the R6700 is still a formidable router with excellent range and fast speeds. Click the coupon in the listing for the full discount. Buy at Amazon
Asus Wireless-N USB Adapter | $16.49 (save $8.50)
If your PC doesn't have built-in wireless support, this is an inexpensive way to add it. You just need a free USB port (and of course a wireless signal). Buy at Amazon
Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 RGB Case | $59.99 (save $20)
This case displays your PC behind an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel. It comes with three preinstalled 120mm RGB fans behind the front panel, and offers flexible mounting options for your SSDs. Buy at Amazon
Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 4GB | $184.99 (save $135)
Gigabyte's factory overclocked and custom cooled Radeon RX 580 is only $184.99 today. It's the 4GB variant, but still one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 580 card. Buy at Amazon
Asus 23.6-Inch Monitor | 1080p | $94.99 (save $69.01)
We don't typically bother with TN monitors, but this one is generally well-regarded with a fast 2ms response time. Plus, it's less than a hundred bucks right now. Buy at Amazon
CyberPowerPC Desktop | RTX 2080 | $1,699.99 (save $299.01)
This fully-loaded desktop PC pairs a liquid-cooled Core i7-8700K processor with a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards. It also has 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 240GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD. Buy at Amazon
iBuyPower Desktop | RTX 2070 | $1,499 (save $300)
A cheaper foray into RTX territory, this PC has the same CPU, RAM, and storage allotment as CyberPowerPC's desktop above, but with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Buy at Amazon
There are plenty more bargains to go around. Follow this link to see what else is on sale today.
