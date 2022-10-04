Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full sequel

By Andy Chalk
CD Projekt revealed the game, codenamed Orion, during a financial presentation today.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)
CD Projekt has announced that alongside the upcoming expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be getting a full sequel.

"Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe," the studio tweeted.

There are no details at this point except that it's happening, but multiplayer may be a factor: CD Projekt also said that its future plans include "introducing multiplayer to most of our new games to enrich the singleplayer experience." 

It's been quite a turnaround for Cyberpunk 2077, which was in a very rough state when it launched in 2020: Two years down the road, following multiple updates and a popular Netflix anime, player counts are surging (opens in new tab), and it recently surpassed 20 million unit sales (opens in new tab).

CD Projekt also announced that it's got a new Witcher trilogy in the works alongside an entirely original project codenamed Hadar, and that its long-term outlook is to establish "three enduring franchises" featuring both "singleplayer stories and multiplayer experiences."

(Image credit: CD Projekt)
