Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2021: sitting pretty this holiday season

Early Cyber Monday Gaming Chair deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Chairs

2. Office Chairs

No need to slump uncomfortably over your desk, Cyber Monday gaming chair deals are going to be coming thick and fast to give you the best seat in the house for the holidays. Countless retailers are expected to offer your buttocks a the comfort it deserves at a reduced price. So get ready for some gaming chair discounts, even before the dreaded Black Friday rolls around.

While we think gaming chair deals are going to be rife, there will also be a lot of other PC hooligans looking for a gaming chair deal. So while there's currently stock available for the best gaming chairs, you should seriously consider making your purchases early if you're hoping to replace that lumpy old office chair you pulled from the dump a few years back any time before the new year.

That said, there will undoubtedly be more gaming chair deals for lesser known brands, and plenty more coming up before the big day hits. So long as you're willing to wait a little longer for shipping, you might consider waiting for some of the supreme last minute gaming chair discounts this Cyber Monday may offer instead.

And don't consign yourself to the racecar bucket seat look if it's not your style, there are plenty of office chairs to choose from. They tend to cost a bit more, but offer the best ergonomics for long hours at a desk.

Whichever chair style you pick, a good one is worth the price—especially if your battlestation currently includes some horrific combo of high-spec components and a dining chair pinched from the other room. A great chair will provide a perfect base for an ergonomic gaming setup that will look after your body, too.

When will Cyber Monday gaming chair deals start to appear? Cyber Monday itself occurs on November 29 this year, and will revitalize the deals left over from Black Friday. While Black Friday is your best bet to nab a deal on one of the best gaming chairs, the Cyber Monday deals will be pretty darn hot too.

What should I look for in a Cyber Monday gaming chair deal? Go for durability first, because no one want's to be splashing out for a new chair every Cyber Monday. That and support—great ergonomics is always worth paying attention to as it'll save a lot of physical pain down the line. Lumbar support and adjustable arm rests are the main features that'll give you the support you need. When you're typing or WSADing at a desk, those elbows need to be raised just so. Neck pillows and adjustable head rests will also work to your advantage, and make sure the chair you have your eye on will fit your frame too... Nothing worse than realizing you've bought kiddy furniture for your adult ass. Filtering by chair size isn't really an option, so always check the measurements before confirming your purchase. There will be maximum height and weight recommendations for most chairs too, so now might be the time to get your tape measure out.

Early Cyber Monday Gaming Chair deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Early Cyber Monday Office Chair deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day