Oh my, $99 for this Dell gaming monitor deal, with a G-Sync, 1ms response and 144Hz panel

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

This year's Cyber Monday monitor deals have given us a treat: a 24" monitor with G-Sync capability for $99 at Dell. That's a saving of $200 on list price. If you have an Nvidia card G-Sync will remove the need for you to turn Vsync on in your games, giving you faster performance and image quality that doesn't split or tear. G-Sync monitors used to cost hundreds of dollars more, which makes this a smart grab if you have the right PC setup.

This monitor supports 144Hz refresh rates too, so you can get the best framerates out of your games. You can't get much better than a 1ms response time either, which makes this a great monitor for twitch shooters. The high refresh rate and low response time will make your games feel sharper and more immediate. This is one of the better deals we've seen this Cyber Monday.

