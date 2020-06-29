Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal is coming on July 1

Crysis Remastered was officially announced in April, confirming a leak (and what we thought was an April Fools gag) that promised to bring higher quality textures and new graphical features including "Cryengine's native hardware and API-agnostic ray tracing solution" to the shooter that was once famous for bringing the most powerful PCs in existence to their knees. What we didn't get at the time is a release date, as Crytek would only allow that it was "coming soon."

And, sorry to say, we still don't have a release date. But we do have a date for our first look at Crysis Remastered gameplay, which will be revealed on July 1 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

The YouTube listing doesn't provide any further details, saying only that the redone game will feature "remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware," and the website is sticking with "coming soon" for now. The Crysis Twitter account suggested that we'll have it in our hot little hands soon, though, saying, "The wait is almost over."

The 2007 release of Crysis predates our website but Metacritic says we scored it 98/100 in our holiday 2007 issue, calling it "a creative and technological marvel that eclipses every other shooter released this year." That seems a little on the high side to me, especially since 2007 also gave us Stalker, BioShock, and Modern Warfare, but it's definitely a ton of fun (at least until the aliens show up) and I'm really looking forward to not just playing again, but seeing if it will crush PCs the way the original did. I suspect that it won't, but I'm oddly hopeful that it will. (I miss saying, "Yeah, but will it run Crysis?" unironically.)