Cooler Master's MasterBox 5 case is on sale for $50 after rebate today

Do you need a new case but don't want to spend a big chunk of change on one? Cooler Master's MasterBox 5 is on sale at Newegg for $60, plus there is a $10 mail-in-rebate available.

The rebate makes this a $50 mid-tower. It offers a bit of personality, both in looks and how you approach your build—while not fully modular, it features removable SSD brackets and HDD bays to accommodate longer graphics cards and various cooling options.

For whatever reason, Newegg lists this as an E-ATX case, but it's not. The MasterBox 5 supports ATX, micro ATX, and mini ITX motherboards, so look elsewhere if you're building a system around a larger E-ATX mobo.

Otherwise, this is a decent case that supports modest builds. It has two drive bays that support either 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives, and a dedicated 2.5-inch bay. The case does not support 5.25-inch optical drives out of the box, though cages are sold separately to add that ability, if you need it.

For cooling, the case comes with a 120mm fan installed in the front and another one in the back. You can another 120mm to the front, or install up to two 140mm fans. If you'd rather liquid cool, the case supports a 240mm or 280mm up front (up to 50mm thick without fans), and a 120mm radiator in the rear in place of the pre-installed fan.

You can grab this case on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.