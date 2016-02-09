Cookie Clicker v.2 ushers in huge changes, but there are still cookies

Cookie Clicker is a simple game. As the name implies it's about clicking cookies, but there are also ways to get the cookies to generate without having to click. My friend Troy created a macro to get the cookies to self-click, but the game has some legit ways to acquire cookies quicker, too: grandmas bake them en masse, and time machines teleport cookies from the past and future.

It's all about getting the most cookies, and for some reason it's very addictive. If you're still playing Cookie Clicker you may be happy to know that version two is now live. It's been in beta since 2014, but now it's active on the official Cookie Clicker page with "new buildings, heavenly upgrades, sounds, angels, switches, dragons" and apparently a lot of other stuff, too.

What are the new buildings and "other stuff"? No idea, and I'm not going to play the game to find out, because Cookie Clicker ruined three months of my life in 2014. Which is the highest praise I can offer it.