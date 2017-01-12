Conan Exiles system requirements set

After months of relative silence, Funcom has kickstarted its marketing drive for incoming open-world survival 'em up Conan Exiles with a flurry of trailers, 360° screens, and developer diaries—the latest of which showcases the game's intriguing 'freeform' building and crafting system. Now, Funcom has released the game's system requirements ahead of its January 31 Early Access launch.

Both ends of the spectrum—minimum and Ultra-level recommended—seem pretty reasonable, which suggests both hulking Hyborian systems and dehydrated desert-dwelling ones will fare well with a wee bit of tinkering.

Here's what you need, according to Funcom:

Conan the librarian

OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/Windows 8 64 Bit/Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Conan the Barbarian (for running the game on Ultra settings)

OS: Windows 7 64 bit/Windows 8 64 bit/Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5/i7 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Again, Conan Exiles is due to launch on Steam's Early Access initiative on January 31. For answers to some of the questions you may have, MMORPG.com hosted an AMA with the game's creative director Joel Bylos yesterday which is worth checking out.