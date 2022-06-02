Resident Evil 4 Remake announced

Audio player loading…

At today's PlayStation State of Play event, Sony started off with a bang: the Resident Evil 4 Remake, coming March 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5.

The debut trailer for RE Remake offers a mighty familiar, though far more detailed, snapshot of the beloved game. We've got Leon Kennedy in his trademark jacket and the village from the opening area. But it also looks to depict some scenes we don't actually see in the original game (at least as far as I recollect), like Ashley fleeing through the woods and arriving at the village. Perhaps the Remake is planning on expanding RE4's story a bit?

The vibe is definitely leaning into the horror side of survival horror; I suspect RE4's goofy moments are still in there, but they're definitely not part of this trailer. Here's what Capcom had to say on the PlayStation blog:

"This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard."

The trailer also mentions support for PSVR2 is being worked on, though it's unclear if it will be available in the game at launch. RE4 Remake will almost certainly land on PC, but the VR support is less of a sure thing. RE7's PSVR support was never ported to PC VR platforms.