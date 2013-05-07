Call of Juarez: Gunslinger trailer sings the bloody story of Silas Greaves

Like the residents of Springfield, I'm easily swayed on pretty much any matter so long as the arguments are expressed in song form. All it took for me to go from 'nonplussed' to 'slightlyplussed' about upcoming Wild West shootyfest Call of Juarez: Gunslinger was the addition of a catchy theme tune - a surprisingly tender folksy number that shouldn't work against a backdrop of bloody shooting, but somehow does. Read on to hear the legend of the "four-holstered reaper" known as Silas Greaves, and to see some new screenshots of him going about his grisly business.

That's going to be stuck in my head all day - not unlike the bullets in the many bad guys Silas is for some reason mowing down. Techland's fourth Call of Juarez game is due out 22nd May. We liked what we played of it last year.